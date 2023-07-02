Clime Capital Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:CAM)

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM – Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, June 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Thursday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 69.47, a current ratio of 33.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.47.

In other Clime Capital news, insider Julian Gosse bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.83 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of A$124,500.00 ($83,000.00). In other news, insider Ronni Chalmers acquired 65,000 shares of Clime Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.98 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$63,375.00 ($42,250.00). Also, insider Julian Gosse bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.83 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of A$124,500.00 ($83,000.00). Insiders acquired a total of 297,276 shares of company stock worth $264,353 over the last 90 days. 21.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.

