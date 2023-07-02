ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Short Interest Down 49.2% in June

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,400 shares, a drop of 49.2% from the May 31st total of 290,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ClearOne Price Performance

Shares of ClearOne stock remained flat at $0.83 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 132,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,473. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 million, a PE ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.99. ClearOne has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.18 million during the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 99.33%.

ClearOne Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at ClearOne

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. ClearOne’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

In related news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley acquired 32,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $32,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,219,327 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,327. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 53,558 shares of company stock valued at $61,868. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ClearOne

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearOne stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.88% of ClearOne worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ClearOne in a report on Saturday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised ClearOne from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

ClearOne Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

