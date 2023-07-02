Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,555 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948,942 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,938,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,149 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,487,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,680.2% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,964,000 after buying an additional 741,453 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $149.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.95 and its 200 day moving average is $144.92. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $155.71.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

