Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 459 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 969.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,835,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,822,344 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,984 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,159,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,542 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,938,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,377,000 after acquiring an additional 31,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8,387.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,628,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,436 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

IYW stock opened at $108.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.32 and its 200-day moving average is $89.60. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $69.49 and a 1 year high of $110.38.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.