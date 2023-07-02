Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Reduces Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,250 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 96.7% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.4% in the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the first quarter worth about $62,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 44.0% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the first quarter worth about $957,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $47.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.74. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $38.34 and a 52-week high of $49.17.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.3021 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

