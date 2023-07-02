Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 10,769,881 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32,819.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,583,000 after buying an additional 2,113,214 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 62,430.9% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,036,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 2,033,375 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $160,535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $187.27 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $201.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.60.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

