Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $820,000 Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lessened its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTLC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 264.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 33,357 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 81,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 16,196 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

PTLC opened at $41.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.12.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

