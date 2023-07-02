Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $2.74 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,127 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHM opened at $71.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.72 and its 200-day moving average is $68.11. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $74.30.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

