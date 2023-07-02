Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 213.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,193 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 114.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF stock opened at $133.05 on Friday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.29 and a fifty-two week high of $141.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.38.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

