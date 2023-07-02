Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 9,730 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 483,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 101,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 413,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 81,745 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PHD stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.78. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $9.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

