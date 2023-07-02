Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Decreases Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 87.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,592 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WT Wealth Management lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 110,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after buying an additional 14,150 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 55,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 29,632 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 165,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 49,211 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 321,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,111,000 after purchasing an additional 38,771 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

FTSM opened at $59.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.60. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.26 and a 1-year high of $59.76.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.229 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

