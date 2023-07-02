Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys 317,034 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 117.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 586,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317,034 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises about 3.3% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned about 0.31% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $17,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,195 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,832,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,295 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,146,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663,632 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 58,621.5% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,348,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,784,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,339 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $28.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.02. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.58.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

