City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.13

Shares of City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and traded as low as $4.86. City Developments shares last traded at $5.14, with a volume of 6,061 shares traded.

City Developments Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average is $5.55.

City Developments Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a $0.0452 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd.

City Developments Company Profile

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate company with a network spanning 112 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping malls and integrated developments.

