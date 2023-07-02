Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $54.00 price objective on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CSCO. StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.00.

CSCO stock opened at $51.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.93. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 2,880 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $141,724.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,887.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,110,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586,273 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,879,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,664,544,000 after buying an additional 4,061,022 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,378,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,088,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,294 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,960,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,674,524,000 after acquiring an additional 399,565 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

