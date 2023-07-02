Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CRUS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.82.
Cirrus Logic Stock Performance
Cirrus Logic stock opened at $81.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.97 and a 200-day moving average of $88.60. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $61.94 and a 52 week high of $111.15.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cirrus Logic
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cirrus Logic
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.