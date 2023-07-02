Cindicator Trading Down 4.2% This Week (CND)

Cindicator (CND) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last week, Cindicator has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One Cindicator token can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Cindicator has a market cap of $4.44 million and $897.60 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Cindicator

Cindicator launched on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @cindicator and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com. The Reddit community for Cindicator is https://reddit.com/r/cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence.

Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era.”

Buying and Selling Cindicator

