Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) Short Interest Up 60.7% in June

Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 60.7% from the May 31st total of 11,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Churchill Capital Corp V Stock Performance

NYSE CCV opened at $10.17 on Friday. Churchill Capital Corp V has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.07.

Institutional Trading of Churchill Capital Corp V

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCV. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp V by 67.9% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 376,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 152,200 shares during the period. Dryden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the 1st quarter worth about $12,165,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V by 319.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 651,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 495,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V by 238.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 23,798 shares in the last quarter. 54.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Churchill Capital Corp V

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp.

