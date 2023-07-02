Christian Dior (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $219.78

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.78 and traded as high as $229.03. Christian Dior shares last traded at $229.03, with a volume of 6 shares trading hands.

Christian Dior Trading Up 4.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.65.

Christian Dior Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a $1.5602 dividend. This is a boost from Christian Dior’s previous dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

About Christian Dior

Christian Dior SE, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and retail of fashion and leather goods, wines and spirits, perfumes and cosmetics, and watches and jewelry worldwide. The company offers its fashion and leather goods under the Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Celine, Loewe, Givenchy, Kenzo, Berluti, Pucci, Loro Piana, Rimowa, and Off-White brand names; and wines and spirits under the Hennessy, Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Château d'Yquem, Belvedere, Glenmorangie, Newton Vineyards, Bodega Numanthia, Château d'Esclans, Armand de Brignac, and Joseph Phelps brands.

