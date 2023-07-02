Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Acquired by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,863 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy accounts for 2.9% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned about 0.08% of Cheniere Energy worth $32,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LNG. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $152.36 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $120.29 and a one year high of $182.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.76 and a 200-day moving average of $152.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.93. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 13,004.16%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.