Chain Trading 5.9% Lower This Week (XCN)

Chain (XCN) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Chain has a total market cap of $28.45 million and $2.75 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chain has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Chain was first traded on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,467,153,350 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,188,689,287 tokens. Chain’s official message board is medium.com/onyxprotocol. Chain’s official website is onyx.org. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chain is a cloud blockchain infrastructure solution that enables organizations to build better financial services from the ground up. The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

