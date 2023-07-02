Centrifuge (CFG) Reaches One Day Volume of $417,292.68

Centrifuge (CFG) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $16.02 million and approximately $417,292.68 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000876 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.2643131 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $199,594.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

