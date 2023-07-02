Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Reaches $1.00

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $42.54 million and approximately $639,533.52 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Celo Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003260 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celo Dollar Token Profile

Celo Dollar’s genesis date was June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,653,028 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.

***The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Celo Dollar Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

