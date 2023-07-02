Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Purchased by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 291,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,874 shares during the quarter. Catalent accounts for 1.8% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Catalent were worth $19,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Catalent by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 98,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,685,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,858,000 after acquiring an additional 445,745 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 71,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 20,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares during the period.

Get Catalent alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Catalent news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Catalent news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Catalent Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTLT shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Catalent from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Catalent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.73.

Catalent stock opened at $43.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 197.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.18. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.45 and a 52-week high of $115.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.03.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.44 million. On average, research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Profile

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.