Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,970,000 shares, an increase of 52.8% from the May 31st total of 5,870,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 888.6% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.79.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAH traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.57. 2,384,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,578,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $51.32 and a 52 week high of $95.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.92.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.79%.

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.