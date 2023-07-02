Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the May 31st total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Caravelle International Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACO. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caravelle International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caravelle International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Caravelle International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Caravelle International Group alerts:

Caravelle International Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CACO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 9,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,962. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74. Caravelle International Group has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $9.36.

Caravelle International Group Company Profile

Caravelle International Group, through its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation services in Singapore and internationally. The company provides international shipping services and carbon-neutral solutions for wood desiccation and carbon neutrality industry. It also provides seaborne transportation services under the voyage contracts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caravelle International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caravelle International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.