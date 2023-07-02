Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the May 31st total of 11,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 167,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Stock Performance

CMCA stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.42. Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $10.85.

Institutional Trading of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $573,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 57,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 25,998 shares during the period.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Company Profile

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on companies operating in consumer and consumer technology; financial and business services; healthcare and technology; and media and telecom sectors.

