Capital One Financial Initiates Coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.31.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average is $13.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.29.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $791.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 31,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 150,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

