Cannation (CNNC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.32 Million

Cannation (CNNC) traded down 22.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Cannation coin can currently be purchased for approximately $62.03 or 0.00202921 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Cannation has traded 363.6% higher against the US dollar. Cannation has a total market cap of $153.64 million and $5.32 million worth of Cannation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cannation Profile

Cannation’s total supply is 2,476,893 coins. Cannation’s official Twitter account is @cannationcoins. Cannation’s official website is www.cannationcoin.com. The official message board for Cannation is medium.com/@cannationcoin.

Buying and Selling Cannation

According to CryptoCompare, “Cannation (CNNC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate CNNC through the process of mining. Cannation has a current supply of 2,476,892.71923. The last known price of Cannation is 77.89621117 USD and is down -39.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $11,397,366.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.cannationcoin.com/.”

