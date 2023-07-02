CannabisCoin (CANN) Price Tops $0.0058

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. During the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CannabisCoin has a market capitalization of $448,314.10 and $3.16 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,543.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.45 or 0.00351780 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $280.59 or 0.00918665 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00013556 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.60 or 0.00538894 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00066024 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00161277 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CannabisCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

