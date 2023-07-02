Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CANF opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.27. Can-Fite BioPharma has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $10.30.

Can-Fite BioPharma ( NYSEAMERICAN:CANF Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 135.90% and a negative net margin of 1,284.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 330,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 9.32% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

