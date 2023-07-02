Camelot Portfolios LLC Raises Position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,404,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,061,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 112,326 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,793,000. Finally, Solitude Financial Services boosted its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 152,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EPRF opened at $18.34 on Friday. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.76.

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Profile

The Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (EPRF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of U.S.-listed, investment grade, fixed-rate preferred issues, with a modified equal weighting. EPRF was launched on May 24, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

