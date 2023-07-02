Camelot Portfolios LLC Purchases 121 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,282 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $270,382,000. Amundi boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,569,700 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $827,685,000 after buying an additional 1,608,594 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $390,128,000 after buying an additional 1,223,195 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 272.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,609,257 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $186,208,000 after buying an additional 1,177,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887,953 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $230,669,000 after buying an additional 814,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total value of $644,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,415,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,939,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total value of $644,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,415,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,999 shares of company stock valued at $4,661,989 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $129.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.86. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $135.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.08.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EA. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.59.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

