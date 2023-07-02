Camelot Portfolios LLC Invests $306,000 in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 50.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $284.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $300.94 and a 200 day moving average of $286.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.18. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.65 and a 1 year high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIIB. Barclays dropped their price objective on Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Biogen from $347.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Biogen from $344.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.27.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

