Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN)

Camelot Portfolios LLC trimmed its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 584,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,116,000 after purchasing an additional 249,646 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 315,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,407,000 after buying an additional 27,820 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 1,507.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 200,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after buying an additional 188,369 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 1,534.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 135,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 126,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 111,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 69,122 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FJUN opened at $41.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.08.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

