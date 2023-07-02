Camelot Portfolios LLC Grows Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,818.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $22.25 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $23.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.46.

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

