Camelot Portfolios LLC Cuts Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Camelot Portfolios LLC decreased its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 5.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 280.3% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 39,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 29,414 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $1,126,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARCC. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.94.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $18.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average of $18.67.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

