Camelot Portfolios LLC Buys 177 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth $960,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 163,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,541,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.56.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

NYSE LAD opened at $304.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.79. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.00 and a 52-week high of $307.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.38.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.79 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total transaction of $327,129.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.23, for a total value of $49,646.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,119.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total transaction of $327,129.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,890 shares of company stock worth $421,726. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

