Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target Cut to C$49.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CCJ. StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cameco to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Cameco Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $31.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 108.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day moving average is $26.79. Cameco has a 1 year low of $20.35 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $508.09 million for the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 4.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 35,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 22,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

