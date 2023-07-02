CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Short Interest Update

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 489,800 shares, a growth of 75.1% from the May 31st total of 279,800 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 158,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.30, for a total transaction of $48,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CACI International
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 262.5% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in CACI International by 33.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CACI International Trading Up 0.7 %
CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.28. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CACI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CACI International from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CACI International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CACI International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.83.
CACI International Company Profile
CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CACI International
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.