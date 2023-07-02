CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Short Interest Update

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 489,800 shares, a growth of 75.1% from the May 31st total of 279,800 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 158,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.30, for a total transaction of $48,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Get CACI International alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CACI International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 262.5% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in CACI International by 33.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International Trading Up 0.7 %

CACI traded up $2.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $340.84. The company had a trading volume of 121,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,134. CACI International has a 12-month low of $245.32 and a 12-month high of $342.83. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.49.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.28. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CACI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CACI International from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CACI International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CACI International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.83.

CACI International Company Profile

(Free Report)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.