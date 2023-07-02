Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a growth of 94.8% from the May 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Up 3.1 %

Brookfield Property Partners stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.35.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Brookfield Property Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3984 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.