Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700,000 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the May 31st total of 9,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,380,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,896,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,257 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 30,651.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,097,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,564,000 after acquiring an additional 30,996,329 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 31.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,773,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582,493 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,457,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,535,000 after acquiring an additional 455,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.57.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.63. 1,267,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,044. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.95.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

