Brokerages Set Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Price Target at $33.60

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.60.

A number of brokerages have commented on APAM. StockNews.com began coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Institutional Trading of Artisan Partners Asset Management

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 267.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $39.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.74. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $40.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.82.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Articles

