Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Short Interest Up 58.4% in June

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 58.4% from the May 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Bridgeline Digital has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital ( NASDAQ:BLIN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bridgeline Digital

(Free Report)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.