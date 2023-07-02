BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF (BATS:BKGI) to Issue $0.58 Dividend

BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF (BATS:BKGI – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.5772 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

BATS BKGI traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF (BATS:BKGI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

About BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF

The Bny Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF (BKGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively managed fund of global dividend-paying companies involved in the infrastructure industry. BKGI was launched on Nov 2, 2022 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

