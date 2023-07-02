BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.20 (BATS:ICSH)

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ICSH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.30. The stock had a trading volume of 526,511 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.17. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $50.54.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $515,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $779,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 43,275 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 18,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

