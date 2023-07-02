BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend of $0.14 (BATS:MEAR)

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1373 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MEAR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.89. 60,783 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.80 and its 200-day moving average is $49.80. BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.62 and a 52 week high of $50.17.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 235.3% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $477,000.

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

