BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF (BRLN) to Issue Dividend of $0.38 on July 10th

BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF (BATS:BRLN – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.3782 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BRLN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.23. The stock had a trading volume of 266 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF (BATS:BRLN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF (BRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by actively investing in floating rate loans of any credit quality from around the globe. BRLN was launched on Oct 4, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

