BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.28

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.28 and traded as high as $11.73. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust shares last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 103,994 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.29.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.1136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.69%.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
