BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.28

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.28 and traded as high as $11.73. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust shares last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 103,994 shares trading hands.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.29.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.1136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,093,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after buying an additional 177,957 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,836,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,390,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $801,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 16.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 51,296 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

