BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 50.4% from the May 31st total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 385,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BDJ traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,125,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,457. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $9.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.62.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.0562 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDJ. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

