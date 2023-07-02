BitTorrent-New (BTT) Price Down 1.7% Over Last Week

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 2nd. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $452.63 million and approximately $11.32 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008850 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000248 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002084 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002643 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000826 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000047 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $10,458,167.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.